Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock worth $17,444,348. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

