Lamden (TAU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $200,231.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, DEx.top and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $200,231.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00020538 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

