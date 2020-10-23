Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.30. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

