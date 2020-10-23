Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LSCC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $35.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $477,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock worth $2,820,601. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,717 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 312,452 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.1% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 979,124 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

