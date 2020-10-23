Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lifted to Hold at Vertical Group

Vertical Group upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $288.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.98. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $297.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $478,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,620 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,155 shares of company stock worth $5,248,281. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $62,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

