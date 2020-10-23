Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.99 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.95-3.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.83.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

