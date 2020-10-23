Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$31.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.08.

LSPD opened at C$44.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.38. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$49.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

