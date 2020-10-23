Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley Securities

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLNW. Truist began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.60 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $753.80 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,097,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,428,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 882.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 245,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

