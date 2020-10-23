Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Linamar from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

LNR opened at C$47.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$24.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$923.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Linamar will post 4.9499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

