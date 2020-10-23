Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $197.73 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.09 and a 200-day moving average of $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.