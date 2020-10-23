Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,873,000 after purchasing an additional 239,445 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,616.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,092.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,510.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,446.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

