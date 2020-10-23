Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in AT&T by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,266,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,645,000 after acquiring an additional 207,048 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in AT&T by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

T opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

