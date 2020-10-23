Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $406.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

