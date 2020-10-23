Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $218.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.60.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $200.16 on Monday. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

