Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $721,911.51

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $721,911.51 and $318,534.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00270350 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00018752 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00026381 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007699 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004937 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00010001 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,492,992 coins and its circulating supply is 20,492,980 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

