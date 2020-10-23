Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$34.50 and last traded at C$34.05. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28.

About Logistec (TSE:LGT.B)

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Logistec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.