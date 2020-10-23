Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LONEQ stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties.

