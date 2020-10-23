Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0206

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Loom Network has a market cap of $19.99 million and $3.61 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034711 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.21 or 0.04548505 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00314583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

