Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,143,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1,085.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.13.

LOW stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe's Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

