LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

LYTS stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

