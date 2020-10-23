Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.76.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $324.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.15. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.