Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$8.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.27. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

