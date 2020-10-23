Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $146.39

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.39 and last traded at $149.01, with a volume of 143130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -147.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

