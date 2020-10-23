Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.00.

MSGS opened at $151.89 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

