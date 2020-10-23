MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives $15.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE MX opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $2,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 762,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
