MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives $15.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MX opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $2,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 762,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

