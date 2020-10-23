Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

