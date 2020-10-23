Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.92.
In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
