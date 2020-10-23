Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNGPF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Man Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Man Group from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Man Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

