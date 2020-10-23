Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.41

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 2358529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 million and a PE ratio of -30.77.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) Company Profile (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 666 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 355 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

