Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.
MRTN stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.
In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 134.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
