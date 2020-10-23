Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

MRTN stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 134.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

