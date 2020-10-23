Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.63.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $239.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $4,802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,175,868 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

