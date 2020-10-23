Matson (NYSE:MATX) versus Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOSSQ) Critical Analysis

Matson (NYSE:MATX) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Matson and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson 4.11% 10.98% 3.15% Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18%

Matson has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matson and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson $1.67 billion 1.32 $82.70 million $1.91 26.74 Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Matson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Matson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Matson and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matson presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.89%. Given Matson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

Matson beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matson

Matson, Inc. provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, it offers ship management services. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; and supply chain management services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

