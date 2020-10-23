Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at $131,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.