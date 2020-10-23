Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 884 ($11.55) to GBX 896 ($11.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.49. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 670.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 698.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach sold 64,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £433,758 ($566,707.60).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

