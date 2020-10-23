Mchain (MAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,909.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 94.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $131,567.00 and approximately $2,909.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 142% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001595 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003639 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002243 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 47,864,950 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

