McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $154.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 90.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after acquiring an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.