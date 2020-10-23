MediShares One Day Volume Tops $146,972.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. MediShares has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $146,972.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.