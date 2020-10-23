Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

