Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) were up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.93. Approximately 13,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 18,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.78.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

