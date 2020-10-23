Memex (CVE:OEE) Shares Down 25%

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE)’s share price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 524,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 215,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Memex Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

