MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,442.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.51 million and $33,442.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.