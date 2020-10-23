Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,106.76.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,286.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.68 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,378.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $953.43.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.