Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CASH. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of CASH opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $868.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 234,742 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 65,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

