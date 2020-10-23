Metacrine, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 26th (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 26th. Metacrine had issued 6,540,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,020,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Metacrine’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Metacrine stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

