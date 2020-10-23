MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $375.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 13.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

