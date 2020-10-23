Michael Tobin Acquires 15,000 Shares of Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($32,336.03).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,803.76).

BOOM stock opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.35) on Friday. Audioboom Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 284.85 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.