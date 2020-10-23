MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.00.
MSTR opened at $183.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $186.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.