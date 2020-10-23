MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.00.

MSTR opened at $183.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $186.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

