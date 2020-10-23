MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MVIS. ValuEngine downgraded MicroVision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised MicroVision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded MicroVision to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

MVIS stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.09. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 663.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

