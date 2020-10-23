Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

MSEX opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

