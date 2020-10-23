Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

