Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) (CVE:MWX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) (CVE:MWX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 49800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $27.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.22.

About Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. It develops HM X-mill, a mineral grinding mill for grinding of ores, as well as regrinding of concentrates and tailings; HM X-leach, a cyanide-free process for the extraction of gold and other precious metals; and HM X-tract, a modular turnkey portable processing unit that includes crushing, grinding, sizing, gravity separation, floatation, concentration, clarification, water recycling, power generation, and operational service support modules.

